The academic year is winding down for most, but one event to recognize the unsung heroes of the cafeteria was in full swing at Joplin Schools.
The district on Friday celebrated School Lunch Hero Day, a recognition of more than 100 cafeteria staff, nutritionists and warehouse staff who daily serve more than 3,375 breakfasts, 5,200 lunches and 400 suppers to the students in Joplin schools.
Beyond their regular duties, the COVID-19 pandemic placed new responsibilities on food service workers, who manned drive-thru meal lines, delivered lunches to classrooms during the height of social distancing and maintained nutritional guidelines even during shortages of some food items.
“Our school lunch personnel are truly heroes,” Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement.
“They provide nurture and love to our students by helping us to not only feed the minds of our youth, but quite literally their stomachs, too.”
Hats off to these school employees. They are a critical component of keeping the school district functioning and ensuring that students are happy and healthy.
Ongoing journey
The adventure continues at Roaring River State Park, where divers are making preparations to return to probing for the bottom of the spring as soon as conditions permit.
Divers were able to achieve a depth of 472 feet in the cavern in November 2021, establishing Roaring River Spring as the deepest explored spring in the nation. No bottom has yet been found.
The crew has continued survey work in the upper cavern of Roaring River Spring in February, March and April, and they plan a return later this month to head toward the bottom of the spring.
This journey has captivated us, and understandably so. It feels like a modern-day “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” where intrepid explorers plunge deeper and deeper into the unknown parts of the world to see what secrets our planet holds.
We’re excited to see where the adventure leads the divers — and us, who are living through this vicariously — in 2022.
