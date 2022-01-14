Whenever there is ice and snow in the forecast, let’s take a moment to thank those who can’t sit by their fireplace and just let the weather clear up on its own.
They are the snow plow drivers, utility workers, first responders and others who head out into the elements to help clear roads, restore power, respond to crashes and all sorts of issues that arise. Even if such weather never arrives as predicted, they still have been waiting on standby, ready to jump to action if needed while the rest of us boarded up at home.
These individuals sacrifice their comfort — and sometimes put their lives on the line — so we can maintain life as normal as possible. Many thanks to them; our community couldn’t get through the winter without them.
Smart with solar
Another school district in our area is turning to solar energy.
Springfield-based Solera Energy this spring will install an 911-kilowatt array on the roofs of school buildings in Sarcoxie. It will include 2,025 solar panels on the Wildwood Elementary and the high school and junior high buildings.
Officials say the project could save the district more than $130,000 a year on its electric bill. Superintendent Phil Lewis said it won’t cost the district any money upfront, but it could save $4 million over the 30-year lifetime of the contract.
Sarcoxie isn’t the first district in Southwest Missouri to explore solar power; the Joplin Board of Education recently authorized that school district to buy solar power through Liberty.
But we sure hope Sarcoxie won’t be the last. Solar energy is too great an option for schools not to pursue it. It helps districts with their annual costs and is also good for the environment by moving away from fossil fuels.
Congratulations to the Sarcoxie School District for a wise choice.
Honoring MLK
An annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony at Missouri Southern State University may be canceled on Monday, but we can still honor the civil rights leader.
King believed in the power of community service, once saying: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve… You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”
Take a few moments on Monday to perform an act of kindness for your community in remembrance of King and his legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.