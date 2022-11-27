There was plenty to be thankful for last week as Thanksgiving came and went. Here’s a highlight of some things that made us particularly grateful over the holiday week:
• The Range Line bridge and roadway reopened a full month early. The announcement came Wednesday from the Missouri Department of Transportation that the bridge near the 2900 block of Range Line over the Kansas City Southern railroad was open to traffic.
That section of Joplin’s busiest commercial corridor had been closed for two months as crews worked to replace the bridge, which was deteriorating.
• Joplin-area students shined brightly on their college entrance exams.
Joplin High School student Aidan Koch joined Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School students Samantha Seto, Nat Curtis, Phoenix Wade and Emalee Ro, who have all earned a perfect score of 36 this month on the ACT so far this year.
This region definitely produces some of the best and brightest students.
• Several community nonprofits, churches and other organizations served free meals on Thanksgiving Day to those who needed one. Many thanks to organizers and volunteers at the Salvation Army, Carthage Crisis Center, Joplin First United Methodist Church and other locations who spent their holiday ensuring that those in need had both a full belly and a full heart.
Some of these places fed several hundred people each on Thursday.
As one of the volunteers who was helping prepare and deliver meals told us: “It’s a very lonely feeling because there is such a sense of abandonment if you have any sort of family. ... I look back on it now and I just like having someone to be able to show you some love like this. It means everything.”
• A community favorite, the Joplin Memorial Run, officially opened registration for the May 20, 2023, event that honors the 161 people killed by the May 2011 tornado. Those who sign up now will get the best pricing: $67 for the half marathon, $40 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K and $10 for the kids’ fun run. Prices for all but the kids’ run will increase after Thursday, so book your spot today.
• One of the first annual signs of Christmas — the parade — is coming soon for most area communities.
Joplin’s Christmas parade, organized by Freeman Health System, kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The parade route will begin at 15th and Main streets and run north to Second Street. This year’s theme is “Christmas in Candy-Land.”
One more thing: Don’t forget to check out the holiday displays in City Hall, formerly Newman’s Department Store.
