The filing period has opened for individuals interested in running for area city councils and school boards in April.
Most local government bodies will have openings in the April 4 election.
The primary exception is the Joplin City Council, which holds elections only in even-numbered years.
If you have thought about running for public office, now is the time to throw your hat in the ring.
Serving on your local city council or school board is a good way to become engaged in your community and to have a voice in areas such as policymaking and budgeting. It also is a good way to gain a better understanding of how your local government bodies operate.
“Elected officials make decisions that directly affect our local communities. As an elected official, you can be at the table to make important decisions on public transit, school quality, affordable housing, policing and public safety, sanitation, water quality, job training programs, how tax dollars are spent and much more,” a state chapter of the League of Women Voters notes. “By running for office, you can speak out and make a difference on issues you are passionate about and are important to your community.”
Consideration of running for public office is especially important for members of minority communities.
In this region, it’s all too easy for public boards to represent a single viewpoint. Candidates of racial, ethnic and gender diversity should be welcome in local races. Public boards benefit when a variety of voices are at the table, bringing with them different perspectives and priorities, and such diversity helps to ensure that all stakeholders are represented, not just a few.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
A reminder: Most public offices will be closed for the holiday break for at least part of the filing period. Check with your local City Hall or school administrative building for more details.
