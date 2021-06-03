Two things happened on Tuesday that put us on alert again.
The first was that after weeks of relative quiet on the local COVID-19 front, three deaths from the disease were reported.
The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday reported the deaths of two residents due to COVID-19, and the Joplin Health Department reported one death. The county had last reported a death on April 30; Joplin had last reported a death on March 30.
The second was that Steve Edwards, president and CEO of Springfield-based CoxHealth, said on Twitter that the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at his hospital has more than doubled in the past two weeks.
“CoxHealth COVID census has jumped to 37, from 16 two weeks ago,” he tweeted. “Symptomatic positivity rate has jumped to 16.8%. We have several very young patients. I believe we will soon find there are far more infectious variants of concern in our community. Please, please vaccinate.”
Taken together, these things remind us that although the disease is much less prevalent in our community than it was last fall and winter, it by no means is gone. The pandemic is still here; COVID-19 is still with us.
What’s to be done? One word: vaccinate. The vaccines available in the U.S. to residents for free have been proven to be safe and effective.
Unfortunately, vaccination rates in this area remain abysmally low. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, nearly 35% of the state’s population has completed vaccination, meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Residents of the city of Joplin are actually doing better than that. State data show that nearly 38% of the city’s residents have completed vaccination.
But looking at the county level, vaccination rates drop off. An estimated 18.5% of Jasper County residents and 16% of Newton County residents have completed vaccination, according to state data. That drops even further to about 12% in McDonald County.
We’ve already lost between 591,000 and 610,000 Americans to this disease, including 887 residents of the Four-State Area. The pandemic is not over, and vaccinations will help save lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.