Remember how quickly COVID-19 washed upon our shores in March?
Within a week, the stock market collapsed, President Donald Trump announced a travel ban affecting Europe, the NBA canceled its season, and more.
Just as quickly, the tide is turning. This week is the antidote to what happened in March:
• Residents throughout the United Kingdom started receiving COVID-19 vaccines — the first Western nation to do so.
• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel authorized emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine in this country. Moderna should be right behind it. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that people could start to receive shots “within days.” (However, shots are not expected to become widely available until the spring, so we have to keep our guard — and our masks — up.)
• The leader of Operation Warp Speed this week also predicted that by the end of January, there will be a “significant decrease” in deaths among the nation’s elderly.
• Missouri could get an initial shipment of 51,000 doses of the vaccine next week, and at least 339,775 doses by the end of the month.
How did we get here so fast?
Although Pfizer and its German partner didn't take any Operation Warp Speed funding to develop their vaccine, Pfizer did sign a nearly $2 billion agreement with the United States for the large-scale manufacturing and distribution of doses. And as part of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government announced $456 million in funds for Johnson & Johnson's (Janssen) candidate vaccine, and up to $483 million in support available for Moderna's candidate this spring. That was followed by up to $1.2 billion in support for AstraZeneca's vaccine.
Give Operation Warp Speed credit, but ultimately the vaccines are the result of many years — decades — of investment in science and research by this and many other countries, by universities and private researchers, and by the drug companies.
“The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told The Associated Press. “That’s what the public has to understand.”
Yes, this has been a good week. A tide turning week. And not a minute too soon. More than 3,000 American died in a single day this week. There have been 1 million cases in the span of five days.
Let's not loses sight of the commitment needed to turn the tide. Today, we understand why long-term investment is critical, and why it must be continued — in both the public and private sectors.
