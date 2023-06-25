It takes a village to raise a child, goes the Africal proverb, and the village is doing that once again this summer by offering free children’s meals.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, suppers and/or snacks to children during the summer months when they don’t have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
Children don’t have to register to be fed, and there is no fee to participate. Meals will be served to children 18 and younger, and to children with disabilities up to age 21.
Meals are offered at a variety of locations, including schools, YMCA facilities and more. The Joplin School District offers free meals from 11 a.m. to noon weekdays through Thursday at Irving, Stapleton, Soaring Heights, Dover Hill, North Middle School and Joplin High School. After July 10, lunches will be served at Jefferson Elementary School.
To find a location near you, check out the state’s online interactive map at health.mo.gov/sfsp or text the phrase “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744.
Thanks to all agencies and groups that participate in this program to help children stay full and healthy this summer.
Fees waived
The state of Missouri also is helping children this summer and into the fall by working to improve the quality of educators in their schools.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will use $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay the fees on educator certification tests. While funds last, those who register for any Missouri Content Assessment, Missouri General Education Assessment or the paraprofessional exam until Sept. 30 will have their exam fees waived.
Individuals registering for one of these assessments will automatically have the cost of the assessment applied during the registration process. No special offer code or money will be required of the registrant during the process.
Teacher candidates will be limited to three concurrent free registrations per person. Individuals have up to one year from the date of registration to take the certification test.
“Teachers are the No. 1 school-related factor in the quality of student learning,” said Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner in the Office of Educator Quality, in a statement. “This is why the state must do all it can to make sure each Missouri student has a high-quality teacher. Using relief funds to assist with the cost of teacher candidates taking their exit assessment is a step towards expanding the supply of excellent teachers for our schools, which is a critical goal of DESE’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts.”
This is a great use of the state’s remaining funds and could go a long way in getting more teachers and other types of educators in Missouri’s classrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.