We usually take Saturday to look back at the past week and highlight some of the good news.
There is always some.
This week, the good news was on the economic front.
Missouri’s unemployment rate fell for the third straight month.
It had spiked in April with the economic shutdown of course, hitting 10.2%, but then fell in May, June and now July, dropping to 6.9%.
We don’t have the July numbers for Joplin yet, but we were at 6.9% in June, and we’re optimistic it will be even lower when July numbers are released for individual metro areas and counties.
It’s a far cry from what the nation’s leading economic experts were forecasting when the pandemic hit. There was talk that we’d see unemployment of 20% to 25%, in the range of what this country experienced during the Great Depression.
The pandemic isn’t over yet by any means, but we’re moving in the right direction.
The other good economic news came on the building front, with two multimillion-dollar projects joining an already big list.
One of those — $32.1 million — is for the new College of Dental Medicine at the Joplin campus of Kansas City University. The total cost of the dental school will be around $80 million, with half of that committed by KCU’s board of trustees. The other half is to come from donors, and so far $30 million of that has been raised.
The new College of Dental Medicine will support more than 200 jobs and will provide 40,000 to 50,000 patient visits each year to residents who may otherwise go without dental care.
Liberty Utilities also filed a separate permit in July valued at $10.7 million for a substation at 3110 E. 32nd St.
And these follow other big projects, including the Casey’s distribution center, the new Aldi and others.
Those big projects have so far driven the value of all Joplin building permits for this fiscal year to nearly $162.3 million. The best year for construction since the Joplin tornado was in 2017, at $177 million. So with three months still to go, it looks like we could easily top that.
Yes, there has been some bad news, too — the layoffs announced for Lozier, recently, and the decision to temporarily suspend flights this fall at Joplin Regional Airport for 28 days, both linked back to the pandemic — but big things are still happening, despite COVID-19.
Hopefully, this is more than just a silver lining; maybe it’s a turn in the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.