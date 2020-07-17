The Washington NFL franchise dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo offers an opportunity to look for a name.
The move was announced in a statement Monday that read in part: “Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo … Dan Snyder and Coach (Ron) Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”
So, let’s offer some suggestions to the team that more closely fits its location and status in Washington, D.C., our nation's capital.
How about the Washington Weasels? The Washington Deficits — or to keep the “red” in the name, the Washington Red Inks? The Washington Lobbyists might work or — given the influence of money on our electoral system — the Washington Donors. Because many accuse our political class of being spineless, we could root for the Washington Invertebrates. The cartoonist at right suggests the Washington Swamp Creatures.
But enough joking around. The team has been subject to recent pressure from sponsors to change the name and has resisted decades of criticism that the name and logo are offensive to Native Americans. Some may see the move as caving or the name change as an abandonment of tradition, but that name has been a source of tension and offense for far too long. It is a distraction from what should be the role of a sports franchise in bringing people together to support and celebrate their team and to revel in the athleticism and achievements of the players.
So let us offer some more serious suggestions for the rebranding:
The Washington Founders — to honor our Founding Fathers.
The Washington Veterans — to honor those who have served our nation in the armed services.
The Washington Generals — honoring our military in the same vein as veterans. This name may not be available given that it is also the name of a show team that plays against the Harlem Globetrotters in exhibition basketball.
The Washington Representatives — after all, the Washington Senators are the city’s baseball franchise. Shouldn’t the other chamber in have a team?
The Washington Congress — honors both chambers of the legislative branch and also has the meaning of an important gathering or meeting.
We're sure their are a lot of ideas out there. Changing the name is the right move and now is a good time to finally acknowledge the need to move on.
We just hope the new name is a good one. Maybe it'll even improve on the team’s mediocre performance on the field over the past few years.
