Area residents have had some good news with regard to the cleanup of pollution in recent weeks; that good news is tempered by the reality today that we face the threat of increasing environmental damage.
On Aug. 27, we reported that the removal of 19 asbestos-tainted debris piles from the former B.F. Goodrich tire plant in Miami under an emergency action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had been completed on time and under budget. The second phase of the cleanup paid for through the Superfund program is expected to be finished by year’s end. Total estimated cost of the project: $4.3 million.
Good news also has come from the Tar Creek Superfund Site recently. First, a study of bird populations by Pittsburg (Kansas) State University with help from tribal officials with the Quapaw Nation Environmental Department for the past three years is promising. The study shows that changing landscapes as the site is remediated attracts larger numbers of birds in species that were historically abundant in that area. The shift is also reducing the number and populations of bird species that had moved into the mined landscape after it was scarred.
The Quapaw Nation has been working with the EPA on the site, and to date, the tribe has cleaned up 1.6 million tons of source materials such as chat, capped 30 mine shafts and cleared 300 acres of land. The work is ongoing, and about $16 million is allocated each year toward the cleanup for the next five years.
That’s on top of $300 million already spent cleaning up Tar Creek. Of that money, nearly 90% comes from taxpayers and the rest comes from money paid into the fund by potentially responsible parties — mining companies.
This area is all too familiar with the long-term damage that industries can cause as well as the high cost of restoration. Joplin still deals with the aftermath of years of mining in myriad ways, including heavy metals contamination and the failing structural integrity of Columbia Elementary School in Joplin.
Too often, residents — taxpayers — pay the bulk of the cost of the cleanup and restoration of our land, water and air after the beneficiaries of industrial expansion, such as our mining boom, have walked away with the bulk of the profits. Repairing damage and cleaning up pollution is expensive.
Preventing environmental harm is preferable, and our country has been striving to reduce or eliminate most environmental damage since at least the 1970s.
Recalling our history prompts grave concerns regarding the current push to roll back, reduce, hinder or eliminate environmental regulation. Protections diminished now can bring short-term payoffs for industry, but we’ve seen the long-term damage paid for by generations of taxpayers.
There is ample research comparing cost predictions made before regulations took effect against actual economic effects after regulations were in place for a couple of years. Initial cost estimates and job losses have been shown to be routinely overstated, and economic benefits from related job growth, health outcomes and returns on the environmental benefits are often underestimated or just not anticipated.
We in what was once called the Tri-State Mining District have learned this lesson in too many costly, painful ways to let this trend continue.
