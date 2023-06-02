Being No. 1 isn’t always a good thing.
The Humane Society of the United States issued its 2023 “Horrible Hundred” report recently, ranking Missouri as the No. 1 offending state for problem puppy mill operations.
The organization found 31 of the 100 worst dog breeding operations in its nationwide list located in Missouri. A dog-breeding kennel in Rocky Comfort in McDonald County is cited by the Humane Society of the United States as one of a number of examples of inhumane treatment and inadequate care.
Unfortunately, the assessment of our state as a center for bad actors running dog-breeding operations that abuse, neglect and mistreat their stock is not new. It is the 11th year that Missouri was ranked as the top spot for dog breeding cruelty and neglect in the Humane Society’s report. The industry in our state has long been cited for widespread, severe animal suffering.
Efforts to reform oversight in Missouri go back to at least the 1980s. Residents have addressed the problem before; in fact, we fixed it at the ballot box when the Legislature refused to act. But our lawmakers undid voters’ successful efforts.
The Missouri Dog Breeding Regulation Act, also known as Proposition B, was approved by voters on Nov. 2, 2010. According to Ballotopedia, the rules for dog breeders capped the number of dogs that were used for breeding purposes, required rest periods between breeding and required that dog breeders have no more than 50 breeding dogs. It required breeders to feed those animals daily and regularly. In 2011, the Legislature passed a bill that effectively gutted most of the protections voters statewide had approved the year before.
Missouri has more commercial breeders and sells more dogs into markets nationwide than most states. That would be something to celebrate if it didn’t come along with repeated problems of brutality and neglect under a lax regulatory structure. Lawmakers and voters should act to reverse this pattern.
Unfortunately, the General Assembly is unlikely to address the problem, given both the historical record and the actions of lawmakers recently. County and local control won’t work, and even if it were worth trying, the Legislature has shown its willingness to act to limit any effort at local regulation.
So it is time to look to the initiative process. We urge those who care for animals and for state and local animal welfare organizations to launch another drive to better regulate dog breeding operations in Missouri.
It is time for our state to stop being king of the puppy mill hill.
