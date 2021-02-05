It is time for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to stop dodging his responsibility; it is time for him to stop pretending that confronting the spread of illegal gambling devices has nothing to do with him.
The Missouri Gaming Commission says the devices — which look and work a lot like slot machines and are often found in gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants around the state — are illegal. Such devices can only be lawfully installed in licensed casinos in Missouri. Schmitt’s office enforces consumer protection laws. He needs to step up and do so, but he keeps trying to avoid taking action.
Despite the commission’s decision and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigations and criminal referrals made against businesses where the devices have been installed, gaming companies have tried to argue these devices didn’t violate state law. Schmitt’s office had indicated that he was looking toward the outcome of a Platt County case for clarity on what kind of games are legal in Missouri.
That case is over. Kansas-based Integrity Vending LLC was found guilty on Sept. 22 of promoting gambling in the first degree, and the judge later assessed a fine. The company did not file an appeal and the deadline to do so has passed.
But now, the attorney general has changed his excuse for inaction. The attorney general’s spokesman Chris Nuelle said in an email to the Missouri Independent, “As has been clear all along, and as the Platte County case proves, this is a matter for local prosecutors. If the legislature chooses to expand our jurisdiction in these cases, that’s a whole different matter.”
While we support the role of local prosecutors in pursuing criminal cases, Schmitt’s excuse is bunkum. Local prosecutors have different priorities, and consumer protection is Schmitt’s responsibility. We won’t speculate as to why he is so anxious to avoid action, but he clearly is.
As far as the Legislature and its view on Schmitt’s role, there are 150,000 reasons to believe lawmakers want the attorney general to act. That is what was earmarked in this year’s budget to investigate the devices: $150,000.
Stop shirking your responsibility, Attorney General Schmitt. Go after the companies making and installing these devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.