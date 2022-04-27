Missouri should seek the earliest possible slot in the Democratic presidential primaries.
The Democratic National Committee is considering shaking up the primary schedule. Recently, its Rules and Bylaws Committee approved a plan to let any state apply to be one of the early primary states. Currently, those states are, in order, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
In 2020, the Missouri primary was on March 10, which was after Super Tuesday, which was a week after 14 other states that day, including our neighbors, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
While the Democratic presidential primary is a partisan event, the influence on the national conversation offered by being one of the early states is broad, and the money that comes with being an early primary state is neither blue nor red — it is green and spends like every other American dollar.
The DNC is looking at prioritizing states that show they have a diverse electorate and are competitive in the general election, as well as moving away from states that hold caucuses.
Missouri is a much better candidate for an early primary than Iowa or New Hampshire or even Nevada, which has been touted as a likely contender to move up. For starters, Missouri is 19th in overall population size, and significantly larger than any of the current four early leaders.
Our state also has two major metropolitan areas, as well as wide rural swaths and should certainly qualify as politically diverse.
We also are right in the middle of the range of states in terms of racial and ethnic diversity, as well as geographically. Far northern Missouri, by the way, is as far north as the southern parts of New York City, while far southern Missouri, in the Bootheel, is as far south as parts of North Carolina. It’s going to be hard to find a state more diverse, in fact.
A significant portion of the state’s population is veterans.
As for competitiveness, though the Republican Party has dominated state politics in recent years, Missouri has a long history as a swing state and even a bellwether nationally.
The state has been representative of the range of national political concerns back to our position as a border state leading up to and during the Civil War.
Early states gain a significant measure of political clout during presidential years, along with a huge influx of national media attention. The value of that influence may be hard to measure, but the early primary states also gain a financial boost that is more readily defined.
Early in the campaign cycle, the candidate field is at its largest and those campaigns build an infrastructure on the ground that brings a big influx of people and cash ahead of the scheduled primary, filling hotels and bringing money to restaurants, bars, gas stations and other purveyors of travel amenities.
Millions of dollars devoted to media and advertising would flow into our state in the buildup to balloting.
It is time for our state to put together a bid. The committee plans to announce the new lineup by July 15, which will then need to be approved by the full DNC. States that wish to shift toward the beginning of the calendar must declare their interest by May 6 and complete their applications by June 3. The DNC is set to prioritize states with primaries with a diverse electorate and competitiveness in the general election.
Let’s throw our hat in the ring.
