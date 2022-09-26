Joplin needs to have reliable broadband available throughout the city; now is the time for officials and the City Council to act.
City officials began about four years ago exploring the need for faster and more reliable internet service, which included work in 2020 by an appointed steering committee of community leaders to develop a technology plan for Joplin. The city subsequently commissioned a broadband analysis study that was completed last year. That study determined that many residents have spotty internet service or cannot get service in all areas of the city.
That is simply unacceptable. The coronavirus pandemic demonstrated in a dramatic way how essential high-speed internet is today. Schools, medical providers, organizations and businesses were dependent on broadband to enable remote learning, telehealth, remote work and virtual meetings.
The economic viability, health care access, quality of life and equitable access to education in our community all require reliable, fast internet connections to be available throughout the city. The time for study is done; it is time for action. It is time to treat internet access as an essential utility in our modern city.
Now is a good time to act with federal and state grants available to help communities to upgrade infrastructure for high-speed internet access. Some are specific to rural areas, but officials have said there are some long-term grants that will become available that are suitable for Joplin.
The council was told that applying for and obtaining a grant is competitive and that the city will need to provide good data to be in the running for funding.
The city has done quite a lot of research and has companies interested in providing improved broadband access. A request for information from broadband providers was issued by a contractor on behalf of the city last month. The request for information drew about 45 replies, and resulted in around 16 respondents who could turn in a proposal once those are sought. Those should be sought right away.
The city of Neosho is pursuing upgraded internet by supporting the efforts of two providers to upgrade their service through federal grants. The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved letters of support for Optimum Broadband and AT&T as the two companies pursue funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to further develop their internet networks.
The spirit of Neosho’s efforts set a worthwhile example, even if the specifics don’t fit Joplin.
Businesses have been reluctant to take on the expense of running fiber optic lines to small cities and rural areas, where miles of cable will serve small pools of customers. As we did with highway, electricity and telephone systems, we must find a way to secure next-generation internet access throughout our community.
After four years of committees and studies, our city must pursue broadband access with a greater sense of urgency and resolve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.