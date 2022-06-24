Title IX, the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools receiving federal funds, marks a milestone this week as it turns 50. This anniversary is a time to reflect on how much progress has been made over the past half-century, but advocates say more work still needs to be done to achieve gender equity.
Many are familiar with Title IX in relationship to athletics. The law brought women athletes into the equation for colleges and universities, which had traditionally emphasized sports for male students, and required that these institutions provide for equal athletic opportunity for women.
Title IX is so broad in scope that it stretches far beyond athletics to also apply to recruitment, admissions and counseling; financial assistance; sex-based harassment, which encompasses sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence; treatment of pregnant and parenting students; treatment of LGBTQI+ students; discipline; single-sex education; and employment, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Title IX leveled the playing field in so many ways for girls and women, with incredible results. To name just a few:
• Women now make up over 56% of America’s college students, and women hold nearly half (48%) of tenure-track positions at colleges and universities, according to the American Association of University Women.
• The proportion of girls who score in the top 0.01% of seventh and eighth graders on the math SAT rose from 1 in 13 in the early 1980s to 1 in 3 more recently, and high school girls have caught up with boys in number of credits earned in math and science, according to the National Coalition for Women & Girls in Education.
• The overall proportion of science and engineering doctoral degrees earned by women grew from 43% in 2000 to 48% in 2013, with the greatest gains in the natural sciences. The number of engineering doctoral degrees earned by women doubled during this period.
But many inequities exist, and despite the goals of Title IX, the reality is that discrimination still occurs in many cases. For example:
• Although schools are required to have a designated Title IX coordinator in place, many are not given adequate training or authority to enforce Title IX rules.
• Many women’s sports teams continue to have worse budgets, financial aid opportunities, equipment and practice spaces when compared to men’s teams.
• Colleges and universities are required to take prompt and effective steps to address sexual harassment or assault, including accurately tracking and reporting allegations and establishing procedures for investigating and addressing the allegations. But harassment and assault remain severely underreported on campuses.
• Some schools still try to separate classes based on the debunked claim that differences in developing boys’ and girls’ brains require different teaching methods.
Having Title IX as part of our federal anti-discrimination framework is incredibly important and has effected meaningful change, but we should look carefully in its next 50 years for ways to strengthen and improve the protections it affords.
