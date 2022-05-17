We have become a menace to ourselves on roads, according to the latest federal figures.
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years. The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975.
Preliminary figures released Tuesday by the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall.
Is there a connection with the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes, in a roundabout way. Americans got out onto the roads more last year, driving about 325 billion miles — 11.2% higher than in 2020, when lockdowns and travel restrictions were in place. That we were driving more almost certainly contributed to the higher death rate.
But other connections are less clear. The pandemic and its unintended consequences may have altered people's behaviors as well, leading to more reckless driving such as speeding and traveling without a seat belt. A coincidence? The research isn't conclusive, but it should be noted that before 2019, the number of traffic fatalities had fallen for three straight years.
The federal government is making plans to reverse the rising number of traffic-related deaths. The U.S. Department of Transportation looks to spend $6 billion over the next five years on local efforts to cut crashes and deaths, such as incentivizing localities to lower speed limits, use speed cameras and embrace safer road designs.
Obviously, there is a simple solution individuals can take as well: Wear a seat belt.
Buckling up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always deadly, according to NHTSA. If you buckle up in the front seat of a passenger car, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%.
Wearing a seat belt is the single best thing you can do to reduce the risk of injury or death in a moving vehicle, so buckle up.
