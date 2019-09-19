There is a tragedy waiting to happen, and our community must act quickly to prevent it.
Parents and other drivers in the area around Joplin High School — the intersection of 20th Street and Indiana Avenue and the area immediately to the west — in the hour around the beginning of school or the hour around the time school is dismissed, see hectic lines of backed up traffic and pedestrians scurrying about in large numbers. It happens twice daily for at least nine months of the year. Students dart higgledy-piggledy across 20th or across Indiana between cars driven by stressed parents and other frustrated drivers.
The way the traffic flows — or rather doesn’t — and the way impatient teens dash down the most direct route regardless of danger, mean that something serious, even deadly, is bound to happen unless the school and the city work together to change the situation.
Yes, there is a crosswalk and electronic signal at the intersection. No, most students don’t use it.
There are a number of potential solutions that deserve consideration, all of which have some downside. Hedges or fencing could be installed around the school to limit the potential routes for students crossing the streets, funneling most of them to the push button signal and crosswalks at 20th and Indiana.
Another approach would be to install a signal and crosswalk midway on 20th between Indiana and Grand avenues.
The most costly but perhaps most effective solution could be a pedestrian and bicycle overpass in that same location.
Cost, changes to traffic flow and sightlines, and the impact on the campus’ appearance are potential downsides of any of these solutions. Perhaps there are other solutions we haven’t considered that creative community members might offer. A combination of approaches will probably be the most effective. But something must be done.
The city of Joplin and Joplin schools must work together to find a solution soon. If we can’t see the calamity coming, we are closing our eyes.
If the worst happens and we have failed to act, we won’t be able to call it an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.