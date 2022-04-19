A national mask mandate for airplanes and mass transit has been struck down by a federal judge, but we urge residents to continue to be prudent when it comes to their health and the health of others because COVID-19, although diminished, is not gone.
The mask requirement covered airlines, airports, mass transit and taxis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left the mask mandate fatally flawed.
Major airlines and airports in places such as Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask optional policy. Many mass transit systems also shed mask rules, including in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Kansas City.
The dropping of the mask requirement has been welcome news for many travelers.
But make no mistake about it: COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. It’s true that the U.S., including the Joplin area, has seen a significant drop in cases and hospitalizations in recent months, although a rise in hospitalizations has been reported in the past few weeks in the Northeast.
The CDC continues to recommend masks in certain situations. Wear a mask if you are symptomatic, have been exposed to someone with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, or are around people who are immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk for severe illness or death from the disease.
So travel freely this summer, but do it with caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.