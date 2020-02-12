In the wake of President Trump's State of the Union, not much has been heard about one of his proposals, but we think three sentences merit more attention:
"In reaffirming our heritage as a free nation, we must remember that America has always been a frontier nation. Now we must embrace the next frontier, America’s manifest destiny in the stars. I am asking the Congress to fully fund the Artemis program to ensure that the next man and the first woman on the moon will be American astronauts — using this as a launching pad to ensure that America is the first nation to plant its flag on Mars.
Trump followed that up by laying out a budget that includes a $3 billion increase for NASA, taking the space agency's budget to $25 billion.
NASA's moon goal is 2024, a scant four years away, followed by plans for a sustainable presence there before the decade is out, and, then, to use the moon as a launching pad for Mars.
Whether that's too ambitious remains to be seen, but if it works anything like the last moon shots — 50 years ago now — it would inspire future generations to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. And it would lead to new technologies and products. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, some products we now use daily — camera phones, the computer mouse, memory foam mattresses — were the result of our commitment to space travel. Transportation, communication, medicine and more were revolutionized by reaching into space with the Mercury-Gemini-Apollo programs.
And while it would put the United States back in the leadership role of space exploration, future endeavors of this scale will require an international commitment, which will prove another incalculable benefit.
Retired NASA astronaut Janet Kavandi wrote last year in USA Today of the inspiration this new mission will provide: "As a female astronaut, I followed pioneers like Sally Ride to space and helped solidify their gains. Women’s next frontier will be the moon. Nothing will inspire the next generation more than a sustained presence on the moon leading to deep space exploration."
We're glad Trump is pushing Americans to return to the moon, and then on to Mars.
