This is a year like no other, and for United Way, it will be a campaign like no other.
So make this your year to help. Like no other.
United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas kicked off its 2020 campaign Thursday, and unlike years past, it did not set a specific financial goal this year, said Duane Dreiling, executive director.
Carthage United Way also kicked off its campaign Thursday, with a goal of $300,000.
Both organizations said there are concerns about the impact the pandemic and its economic crisis could have on giving.
Dreiling said the local United Way is “committed to raising every dollar” possible for its partner agencies but also told us that the 24 partner agencies of United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas have estimated they’ll lose $1 million collectively this year because of canceled fundraisers and as other revenue sources dry up.
At the same time, some of their partner agencies are seeing more demand for their services than ever.
United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas partners help provide:
• Financial stability and food security with food pantries and organizations that can help in other ways, including Crosslines and the Salvation Army in Joplin and Pittsburg and Wesley House and Catholic Charities of Southeast Kansas in Pittsburg.
• Health services, such as Community Clinic in Joplin and Spring River Mental Health in Cherokee County.
• Personal services for people in crisis, including Legal Aid of Western Missouri, Lafayette House and Children’s Haven in Joplin and the Safe House Crisis Center in Pittsburg.
Carthage United Way also works with important community partners who are on the front lines, moreso than ever now.
United Way has always been there for us; now it’s our turn to be there for them.
