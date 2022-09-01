Americans are about to get a long-awaited update to their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized booster doses from both Pfizer and Moderna that will target the most common omicron strain. They will contain half of the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.
“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told the Associated Press.
As plans are underway to make the new shots available within days, officials say they hope to stave off a winter surge of COVID-19.
Federal health officials likely will announce soon which groups of people will be recommended for the boosters, and we encourage everyone who will be eligible for a shot to get one as soon as possible.
It may still feel like summer outside right now, but fall weather will be here before you know it, bringing with it more indoor activities and an increased risk of contagion.
Take the precaution now, before those risks arrive, to protect yourself against a possible COVID-19 surge in the coming months.
Remember last winter?
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a majority of them unvaccinated, soared in January as the omicron variant spread across the state and in the Joplin area, straining emergency departments and intensive care units. Several local schools closed temporarily due to illness, and the rapidly increasing amount of new COVID-19 cases per day was causing a “logistical nightmare” for area health departments in terms of contact tracing and communications, according to one health director.
We should do everything we can to avoid a repeat of that. For most of us, that starts with the updated shots, so put that on your to-do list.
One thing of note: The updated boosters would be only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations. If that’s not you, then consider getting your first two shots for that initial protective boost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.