America is in danger, and it is time to demand action by those who are failing to safeguard our elections. Congress, state officials and voting machine vendors are derelict in their duty to protect our democracy.
Russia has launched multipronged attacks against our elections. The forays are ongoing. National security experts say other nations are exploring ways to interfere as well.
A report recently issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that all 50 states saw Russian interference in their election systems in some form.
The attacks included efforts to infiltrate voting rolls and balloting systems as well as probing networks for security weaknesses and points of possible illicit entry.
Up to 12% of voters in the United States are on track to cast ballots on paperless systems in 2020, according to a study recently released by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. This should not happen. Full stop.
Security experts say paper ballots are the simplest, most direct check to protect against, discover and recover from cyberattacks on voting systems. They should be mandated and implemented nationwide. Random audits and sampling to reveal discrepancies should be required. Locally, our elections are conducted on machine-counted paper ballots.
The United States must improve coordination and communication among the states and with the federal government to prevent, detect, repel and remedy cyberattacks on voter rolls and balloting systems. We did not know the extent of the incursions into our electoral system until well after our last national election.
About a third of all local election jurisdictions are using voting machines a decade or more old, many of them running software on the outdated Windows 7 operating system, The Associated Press recently reported. That software is increasingly vulnerable to hacking and will no longer be updated by Microsoft after January 2020. State officials and voting machine vendors should install updated operating systems immediately. We are running out of time to update and test the systems before the next national election.
Why haven’t we acted? Partisan bickering has played a big role, as has mistrust and resistance to increasing the federal role in elections. Having 50 states operate election systems independently provides a measure of protection, but federal standards and information sharing are essential in detecting and repelling interference.
Cost is another factor. States are reluctant to fund changes and a federal mandate will require national funding support to get the changes made quickly. Voters haven’t pushed lawmakers to act with urgency.
That should change. Urge lawmakers to mandate and fund nationwide use of voter-marked paper ballots, improved coordination against attacks and the replacement of aging voting systems. Now.
Nothing should be more important than ensuring your vote counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.