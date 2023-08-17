Vaccines in general took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, when misinformation led to a large segment of the nation refusing to get vaccinated against the virus despite their safety.
In the years since that first COVID-19 vaccine became available, that type of hesitancy has been expanding to include many more types of vaccinations.
Unfortunately, parents’ vaccine hesitancy is beginning to show, and it could have devastating consequences for their children.
Coverage with two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, and with state-required doses of vaccines for polio, varicella, and for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis was about 93% nationally for children for the 2021-22 school year, down from 94% in the previous school year and 95% in 2019-20, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in January.
That is estimated to be nearly 250,000 children who may not be protected against measles and other infectious diseases, the American Academy of Family Physicians noted.
Lest you shrug your shoulders and believe that to be a thing of the past, consider this: The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a confirmed case of measles in the St. Louis area earlier this month.
Vaccines protect your child from serious and deadly diseases. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, meningococcal disease can cause brain damage, hearing and vision problems, and the loss of an arm or leg. Tetanus can cause muscle spasms, breathing problems, paralysis and death. HPV can cause several types of cancers later in life.
Federal officials also note that as kids get older, some of their childhood vaccines begin to wear off. Pre-teens and teens also are at increased risk for some diseases as they get older.
Make sure your child is vaccinated before they head back to school next week.
Vaccinations for older children and teenagers will be available from the Joplin Health Department from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Joplin High School open house, 2104 Indiana Ave. Nurses will offer Tdap and meningococcal vaccines.
For younger children living in Joplin or children who are enrolled in a Joplin public or private school, parents can schedule an appointment with the Joplin Health Department for appropriate vaccinations by calling 417-623-6122, ext. 1266.
