When the first COVID-19 vaccines become available — by new estimates, in as little time as a few weeks from now — health experts and government advisers have recommended that health care workers and nursing home staff and residents be the top priority.
This makes all the sense in the world. It seems clear that because the vaccines will be so limited in the early months of distribution, we must focus first on getting them to the people who need them most.
Nursing home residents are at a disproportionate risk of contracting the disease and suffering severe symptoms, up to and including death. About 3 million people are living in nursing homes, long-term chronic care hospitals and other U.S. long-term care facilities. Those patients and the staff members who care for them have accounted for 6% of the nation’s coronavirus cases but 39% of the deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Locally, homes including Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, Grove (Oklahoma) Nursing Center and health and rehabilitation centers in Joplin, Carthage and Webb City have suffered COVID-19 outbreaks, collectively resulting in dozens of infections and deaths.
As for health care workers, the government estimates they account for 12% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and about 0.5% of deaths. Experts say it’s imperative to keep them healthy so they can administer the vaccines and continue to provide care for patients hospitalized with the virus.
It will be up to state authorities whether to follow the guidance. It seems likely that Missouri will, if comments from a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Senior Services are any indication. Lisa Cox told the Globe that the state had already been planning to prioritize health care workers and staff of long-term care facilities, and that it "likely" will also include residents of long-term care facilities based on the newest guidance from the CDC — all of which is good news for Missouri's most at-risk groups of people.
Of course, after vaccines are distributed to nursing home residents and health care workers, the question becomes: Who will be next in line? Among the possibilities, according to the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, are teachers, police, firefighters and workers in other essential fields such as food production and transportation; the elderly; and people with underlying medical conditions.
More commonsense recommendations. Let's take care of the most vulnerable individuals first and then work our way to the rest of the population. We hope our state will follow these guidelines.
