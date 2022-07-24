We suspect that starting medical school would be daunting enough on its own.
Then add in moving to a completely new city and starting a new chapter there, at least for a few years, and things seem overwhelming.
But Kansas City University has a way to make new medical students feel right at home. The Joplin campus sends its students, faculty and staff out into the community before the first day of classes to do volunteer work at a number of local nonprofits and organizations.
That workday took place last week ahead of the start of classes on Monday. Students volunteered at places such as Lafayette House, Ronald McDonald House and Joplin Humane Society.
“Part of our mission is to go into the community and help improve the well-being of those we serve,” a spokeswoman for KCU-Joplin told the Globe last week. “Whether students stay here or go elsewhere, we want them to be service-minded.”
One incoming first-year student from Sacramento, California, said he got to learn about Joplin and bond with his peers, most of whom also are new to the community.
“A lot of us are kind of alone,” he said, “and we are going to need people supporting us to get through.”
Requiring this kind of service from new students is a great way to benefit both the community and the students themselves. Welcome to Joplin, new students, and good luck with your first year of medical school.
Another group of volunteers spent a day last week working in Joplin’s Spiva Park.
Volunteers from the Joplin Historical Society, Joplin History and Mineral Museum and the Joplin Arts District along with descendants of the park’s founder, George A. Spiva, continued work to refresh and repair the 56-year-old park at Fourth and Main streets. One of those projects was to unearth and restore an exhibit of minerals and ores in the park’s main walkway that was installed when the park was built in 1966.
That work followed several days in May in which volunteers installed new landscaping of flowering plants, shrubs and mulch in the park’s flower beds.
Thanks to these groups who are working to beautify a little corner of Joplin that needed some TLC.
