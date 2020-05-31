Joplin voters on Tuesday will consider a $25 million bond issue to build a new school for the Joplin School District.
The school would be built atop Dover Hill and would replace the aging Columbia and West Central elementary schools, which are each nearing 100 years old.
The two old schools — neighborhood schools in the truest sense of the word — have certainly served their purpose for more than 90 years. They have held classes that educated thousands of pupils, taught by hundreds of caring professionals, and we understand the nostalgia for them.
But unfortunately, they are no longer adequate for today's educational needs.
• Example 1: A school built in the 1920s had no need for a kitchen, as pupils would have brought their own lunches from home. Today, with no place to add a kitchen, Columbia has transformed a closet into one, with table and food storage in a hallway.
• Example 2: A school built in the 1920s had no need for a music room, as most courses were strictly academic. Today, with no place to add a music room, West Central holds its string classes in a hallway, where pupils must learn to read music and practice their instruments as the entire school moves around behind them.
Those are just two examples of many that our own editorial board has seen firsthand. Teachers, staff and students at both schools obviously make the best of what they have, and they've done a remarkable job at being resourceful. But those types of issues — lack of space for programs, inadequate classroom sizes — are unacceptable.
And in some cases, the buildings are downright unsafe. Take a look at Columbia, where the safe room remains closed because of ongoing movement, resulting in cracks in the walls, and where the original school building is pulling apart from itself in places. Based on engineers' advice regarding safety, district officials have said they'll keep students and staff in the building for only two more years, and that timeline has already dwindled to one year.
Something that particularly pains us is that the two schools aren't compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and aren't accessible to students with disabilities. Imagine breaking your leg and being forced to attend your class via Skype from the ground floor because there is no elevator that can take you to your second-floor classroom. Or worse — imagine being bused to a school across town because it can accommodate you but your own neighborhood school can't.
Joplin students and staff deserve a better environment than this. They deserve to learn and work in a school that is safe, that can serve everyone regardless of their needs, that doesn't require constant supervision by crack monitors. They deserve a school where there are enough classrooms for all teachers and educational services, where there is enough room for pupils to move around and engage in hands-on learning.
Voting "yes" on the school district's $25 million bond issue won't raise your tax rate; instead, it would continue the debt-service levy (91 cents per $100 assessed valuation) at a rate no greater than the current levy for an additional seven years, 2033 to 2040. Conversely, and contrary to some wishful thinking, voting "no" doesn't mean your taxes will be reduced — at least not immediately, as the district wouldn't be debt-free until 2033, and that's assuming that no additional bond issues would be needed in the next 13 years.
Voting "yes" on the bond issue is the best decision to make — for the sake of our schoolchildren and staff now and in the future.
