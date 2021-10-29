Joplin voters should approve the city use tax measure on the Tuesday ballot.
There are many good reasons to approve the measure listed on the ballot as “Proposition Action”:
• It’s fair to brick-and-mortar retailers that have invested in our community that must compete with online businesses.
• The state is already collecting use tax on residents’ online purchases, as are most communities the size of Joplin, both in Missouri and across the nation.
• If you don’t buy online, you won’t pay the tax at all. The use tax only applies to items for which you don’t pay city sales tax.
But let’s focus on the simplest, clearest reason to pass the use tax: It will enable city leaders to complete a number of vital goals that residents have set for our city.
City Manager Nick Edwards surveyed residents and conducted a listening tour to determine residents’ priorities for our city. Residents laid out an agenda, from which Edwards distilled a list of priorities:
• Improve the appearance of the community.
• Address declining neighborhoods.
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve city service levels and maintain infrastructure.
The use tax is projected to produce $3.7 million annually in new revenue that will go toward accomplishing these priorities.
That is a deeply compelling argument. We, the residents of Joplin, set a list of goals for our community. Funding is needed to accomplish the list, and we have a simple solution based on addressing the changing nature of retail buying.
In fact, that has been the essence of city leaders’ argument for presenting the use tax to voters after similar measures have failed twice before: “You asked for these things; the use tax is how we make them happen.”
On Tuesday, go to the polls and vote “yes” on Proposition Action.
