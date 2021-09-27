The Missouri General Assembly seems to intend to try yet again to pass a voter identification law after 15 years of previous attempts that have been struck down, all or in part, in the courts. This effort is likely to be futile and again waste taxpayer money if lawmakers fail to fix the fundamental flaws that plague such laws.
Committees in the Missouri House and Senate last week held hearings dominated by discussions about requiring a government-issued ID for both in-person and absentee voting.
Requiring voters to present government-issued photo ID in order to vote seems like a good idea on its face. We want people to register and vote in their appropriate states, districts and polling places and to vote only once per election. Presenting identification is a way to help ensure that people are who they say they are and that they are voting only where they should.
Yet a 2017 analysis by the secretary of state’s office found that about 137,700 registered voters in Missouri did not have a state-issued identification. Another 140,000 voters had expired IDs, the analysis found, and 2,000 more voters had forfeited their driver’s licenses. Another survey found that 21 million eligible voters across the nation do not have government-issued photo ID.
The problem is not with the idea of requiring photo ID. Rather, the problem is law’s disenfranchising of voters by the unequal burden it places on a specific portion of the electorate. Those without ID tend to be poorer, minority and older, and the courts have held repeatedly that such laws create an unequal burden on voters of color and on the poor.
Additionally, despite repeated outcries about voter fraud, such laws are a solution in search of a problem. Even Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who testified at the hearings, acknowledges the nature of the effort in a statement: “We want to be proactive rather than reactive,” Ashcroft said. “We are not trying to enact legislation because something happened; we want to establish legislation that will prevent something from happening.”
That’s fair. Preventing problems, especially with something as essential to our representative democracy as the right to vote, is important. But so, too, is ensuring that all residents of Missouri have equal access to the ballot.
The current outreach to provide ID to voters free of charge is inadequate. Ashcroft told committee members that he didn’t believe requiring identification would disenfranchise impoverished communities because his office has helped roughly 1,000 people per year get state-issued IDs for free. But it is clear that 1,000 out of 137,700 registered voters without ID just isn’t getting it done.
There is a potential solution, though we consider it unlikely to be taken up: Provide a government photo ID for all residents of the state without charge, or provide a photo voter ID card to every voter at the time of registration, again, without charge.
Short of such action, an attempt to pass another voter ID bill in Missouri is wasteful and misguided at best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.