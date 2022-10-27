Missouri voters are being asked to answer five important questions on the Nov. 8 ballot; consider these ballot measures carefully before you cast your vote.
Here is a breakdown of the questions and a few issues to consider as you make your choices:
• Amendment 1: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to grant the General Assembly statutory authority to invest in state funds and municipal securities, expanding the state treasurer’s investment options.
Issues to weigh: Should our state invest in other states and in cities within and outside of our state? Will allowing these investments bring a better return that allows better use of state funds? Are there greater risks to these investments and are they worth the trade-off?
• Amendment 3: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. It will regulate growing, manufacturing and selling marijuana and impose a 6% tax on the retail price of the marijuana. It will allow those with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged.
Issues to weigh: Voters must consider whether they want to legitimize recreational use of a drug that was recently approved for medical use. Revenue increases, reducing the harms of the war on drugs and the cost of incarceration, the risks of psychological dependence and a potential increase in impaired driving are in the balance.
• Amendment 4: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the Legislature to increase the minimum funding for the Kansas City police force that operates under a state board of police commissioners.
Issues to weigh: Kansas City is the only community in the state that would be affected by this amendment. Is there a reasonable, nonpartisan case to be made for voters to insist on a special measure to set minimum funding for a local police force?
• Amendment 5: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as a new Cabinet-level state agency, headed by an adjutant general appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the governor by and with the advice and consent of the Senate. The Guard will also be given the responsibility to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians.
Issues to weigh: Will this change increase the operational readiness of the Missouri National Guard and benefit voters or will it increase risk of politicization and misuse of the military force?
• Constitutional Convention Question: Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?
Issues to weigh: This question is put to Missouri voters every 20 years. Are there sound reasons to rewrite the Missouri Constitution now? Is this the right time for such a convention? Should voters risk losing the amendments they have passed?
Voters are urged to carefully review and weigh all the questions before casting their ballots.
