F`or the second day in a row, Joplin got a vote of confidence in the shape of a rather large investment being made in our community.
The first, on Wednesday, was public — groundbreaking for Dover Hill Elementary School, a $26.1 million project made by the community in itself.
The second was private — the ribbon-cutting for the new Casey’s warehouse, logistics and distribution center at 2902 Jaguar Road, near the intersection of Interstate 49 and Interstate 44.
The Iowa-based chain has said it will mean 125 jobs paying around $50,000 annually.
The new warehouse is Casey’s third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of the company’s stores.
Casey’s has 2,200 Casey’s General Stores throughout the Midwest and South, with 500 stores in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. The company said it plans to add another 350 stores systemwide over the next three years.
Darren Rebelez, president and CEO at Casey’s, said in a statement: “We appreciate the support from the state of Missouri and city of Joplin as we worked to make this project a reality. Casey’s Joplin Distribution Center is key to our plan for accelerated store growth over the next two years.”
The Casey’s investment is more than $62 million; the $43.9 million building permit issued last year for the project was the largest for the city of Joplin since the tornado.
Not to be overlooked was the fact that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was in Joplin on Thursday for the Casey’s ribbon-cutting, also was briefed on KCU’s College of Dental Medicine in Joplin. A groundbreaking is planned in the coming weeks.
It’s an $80 million project, with half of that coming from KCU and the rest raised locally.
It’s another vote of confidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.