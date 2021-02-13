We might not be thanking Mother Nature right now for the bitter cold, ice and snow we’re experiencing, but there are certainly plenty of people to thank for helping us stay safe and warm until things start to thaw.
City crews and property owners have been clearing roads, throwing out salt and other ice-melting materials, to keep vehicles and people as safe as possible.
Liberty crews were out early in the week, working in frigid, snowy weather to switch the power load in the Joplin area to a different substation and restore power to customers after a vehicle struck a pole in icy road conditions.
Joplin police officers have been responding to vehicle crashes all week long, at times implementing its emergency road protocols to respond only to injury accidents in an effort to keep everyone safe on slick roads.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has kept its online maps updated to tell motorists whether roads in their area were clear, covered or closed.
The Salvation Army in Joplin and Carterville First Baptist Church opened their doors as warming centers, offering a place for people to go during the day to get some relief from the freezing temperatures, while places like the Joplin Humane Society offered straw to anyone who needs assistance in keeping outdoor pets warm.
We are likely to have at least a few more days of this extreme winter weather. For those who are working overtime to keep us safe from it, thank you. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed.
New coach
Congratulations to Atiba Bradley, who was introduced this week as the new head football coach at Missouri Southern State University.
MSSU’s hire of Bradley, a Joplin High School graduate and former all-conference linebacker for Southern, marks a number of firsts. It’s the first time for a Missouri Southern graduate to lead the school’s football program. It’s also the first time a Black head coach has been hired to lead any athletics program at Southern. And from a broader standpoint, Bradley is the first Black head football coach in the MIAA conference at a nonhistorically Black college or university.
And all of that matters.
“Growing up as a child, really any child, you look for examples,” Bradley said during a news conference this week. “You look for examples of people who look like you. So when you get an opportunity to see people who look like you in positions like this, it means a lot. It’s something to strive for. So I don’t take this job lightly. It’s a responsibility to carry this and do the right things so that someone will have somebody to look up to for something they can strive to do someday.”
Welcome back to Joplin and to your alma mater, Coach Bradley. We can’t wait for football season to get here.
Commented
