Summer is here with a vengeance, and Mother Nature certainly is making her presence known with scorching temperatures.
The Joplin area is under an excessive heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service, through at least Thursday. Dangerously high temperatures — at least 10 degrees above normal — will make summer safety of the utmost importance this week.
Having already gone through a stretch of unseasonably hot weather in June, we should know the drill by now: Drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned spot. Avoid outdoor activities at the height of the day. Bring the pets indoors. Call 911 or your health care provider if you suspect signs of heat-related illness.
But let’s take this a step further this week and pledge to watch out for others too. Hundreds of Americans die every year of heat-related causes, and most of those deaths are preventable if you not only keep yourself safe, but also help to keep your friends, family and neighbors safe.
So who do you need to check on regularly during a heat wave? Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with chronic diseases or mental illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC suggests monitoring people in those at-risk categories and asking: Are they drinking enough water? Do they have access to air conditioning? Do they need help keeping cool?
The AARP suggests a few more questions to ensure that people are staying safe: How do you feel? (Red flags include dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, fainting, sunburn and extreme fatigue.) If you rely on powered mobility devices, oxygen and other devices that require electricity, are they in working order? Do you have enough food? What have you been doing today? (Answers that should raise concern include anything outdoors, drinking alcohol and “I don’t know.”)
Check that their homes are properly equipped for the heat. If someone refuses help, offer to take them someplace they want to go, or if they don’t want to leave their home, ensure they have enough cold drinks and a place to lie down with good air circulation.
We’ve banded together to get through bad weather before. Let’s do the same this week for this different type of, but just as deadly, bad weather.
