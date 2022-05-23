A new nonprofit in Joplin aims to support the public library, 1901 E. 20th St., by raising funds via memberships, improving community awareness of the library, encouraging volunteer support and sponsoring special events.
The Friends of the Joplin Public Library has worked over the past year to incorporate the organization, adopt bylaws, attain nonprofit 501(c)(3) status and develop goals to support the library.
It recently launched a membership drive. Yearly dues for Friends of the Joplin Public Library will start at $5 for students 18 and younger, $10 for adults and $20 for families, which includes all immediate household members. Other donation levels range from $50 for contributors to $1,000 for founding members.
Friends groups can be hugely beneficial to their local libraries by being their biggest advocates, leading fundraising efforts and recruiting volunteers. Their support — of time, energy, dollars and other resources — can make a good library a great one.
“Few libraries are in a position to turn away help from their supporters. In fact, even if a library were so well heeled that additional funding wasn’t needed, libraries without a well developed group of friends will find the going tough when they need to bring in additional precious funds in an increasingly competitive environment, when they need a new building, or when they need to grow their collections and services,” notes United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association.
“Additionally, any library that seeks grant funding will find themselves in a much more competitive position for those grants if they can show that they receive tangible support from the very people who use and benefit from the library,” the group continues.
“When the case needs to be made for your library, the group most able to step up to the plate is the Friends of the Library. Every day across America, friends are making a difference for the libraries they serve. Think about the most successful library you know and look behind the curtains. There you will almost inevitably find friends working behind the scenes, at City Hall, with the school or academic administration, and in the public at large, making sure that their library is strong, relevant and well funded,” the group concludes.
The timing of the launch of this group in Joplin could not be better. The library will celebrate its 120th anniversary, and the fifth anniversary of its new 20th Street location, on June 12. The friends group is well poised to help take the library into its next chapter of serving Joplin.
