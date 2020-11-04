We don't remember the 1864 election for its rancor and political scheming that would rival our own; we remember it as a triumph for our system of government.
The campaign was fought in ugly racial language that we wouldn't even reprint today and over questions of competency that would make some of what was said about Donald Trump and Joe Biden look Sunday School tame.
And while many states had enacted provisions for absentee voting, allowing soldiers to vote in the field, others had not. Those included Indiana, Illinois and New Jersey, where Democrats, fearing a Republican surge from soldiers, sought to block the soldiers from voting. Abraham Lincoln, as sly as he was honest, responded with a request that his generals furlough soldiers from those states so they could return home to vote.
Historian James McPherson called the vote three years into the Civil War "a bold experiment in democracy," as soldiers in the field were in effect voting on whether or not they would continue fighting and dying with their choice for president.
"No other democratic nation had ever conducted a national election during times of war," historian Michael Burlingame wrote for the Miller Center at the University of Virginia.
Likewise for 1944, another first.
World War II brought an exodus of Blacks from the South to Northern and Midwestern cities, and racial strife over jobs and housing were commonplace. Historian Ian Toll writes that only a year before that election "an epidemic of racial violence swept through many American cities," including Detroit, where dozens were killed, hundreds were wounded and 6,000 federal troops were sent to stop the violence. Yet today we don't remember those riots — or the bitter exchanges between Franklin Roosevelt and Thomas Dewey — so much as we recognize that, in the middle of a global war and fighting on two fronts, Americans successfully held another national election.
Would that the 2020 election be remembered less for its rancor and manipulation than for the fact that a record number of people turned out to vote during a pandemic — a national emergency nearing a quarter-million dead on Election Day. Would that it be remembered not so much as an indictment of our system of government but as vindication of it.
We may well have passed 150 million votes for the first time in our history. Many states approached and some surpassed total voter turnout in 2016 — before the polls even opened on Tuesday. Lines were the order of the day locally and nationwide. Perhaps 2020, despite its viciousness and political machinations, will be remembered as another triumph for our form of government.
That, of course, will depend on our willingness to accept the judgment of our countrymen.
But while we're at it, let's take another lesson from the past. Five months after that 1864 election, the Civil War ended in a farmhouse where Ulysses Grant and Robert E. Lee met, with Grant telling his soldiers the rebels were "our countrymen again." Grant also introduced Lee to his staff, including Ely Parker — a Seneca Indian on Grant's staff.
"I am glad to see one real American here," Lee told Parker.
Parker replied: "We are all Americans."
