Missouri life expectancy dropped in 2020 and dropped again to hit a 40-year low in 2021.
We weren’t alone. Life expectancy in the U.S. fell in 2020, and continued to drop by nearly a year in 2021. In the past two years, Americans’ expected life span plummeted nearly three years. Chillingly, the last time our nation saw such a decrease in life expectancy was during the height of World War II.
Overall, life expectancy in Missouri dropped to 74.6 years last year. It was 75 in 2020 as the pandemic swept across the world. In 2019 before the pandemic, Missourians could expect to live 77.4 years on average — 40th in the nation at that time.
“This is the lowest life expectancy in Missouri in about 40 years,” according to a recent report by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Why?
The pandemic was worldwide, but U.S. residents lost more time off their expected lifespans compared with other wealthy nations. The average life expectancy at birth among comparable countries was 82.1 years in 2020, down 0.5 years from 2019.
The U.S. has a much higher homicide rate than other countries, and most homicide victims are young, skewing statistics downward. But the increase in violent crime in urban areas recently isn’t enough to explain the decrease. Heart disease and cancer remain the top natural killers, but the DHSS report puts the primary blame for the drop in 2021 on COVID-19 deaths among younger patients and on record opioid overdose deaths.
In 2021, COVID-19 deaths among people younger than 65 more than doubled as the delta variant hit younger patients hard and older patients were more likely to be protected by vaccination.
Additionally, the U.S. has by far the highest opioid overdose death rate among rich countries.
While we can expect the effects of this pandemic to diminish, it is clear public health measures could have been more successful. Pandemic fatigue, vaccine hesitancy and all the many stumbles in public health messaging contributed to these grim statistics. We can and should do better.
The will to curb the tragic increase in accidental deaths due to opioid overdoses should be easy to find. Naloxone — a lifesaving medication that counteracts the toxic effects of opioids almost immediately — has been authorized for purchase from pharmacies in Missouri without a prescription since 2017, but not all pharmacies stock it. We can do more to ensure it is broadly available. Treatment for addicts is essential to reduce overdoses. There is also good evidence that safe places where those in active addiction can use greatly reduces overdose deaths, though many feel that is too close to condoning illicit drug use to be considered.
The world feels topsy-turvy when this great state and great nation sees more dying younger. We can and should act to change that.
