We’re grateful.
What prompts our gratitude? After all, it is easy right now to be troubled, to be worried, to be fearful, to be angry, to be cynical, to be bitter.
But we’re grateful. We are thankful.
We are glad to see our children return to school. We are grateful that our area school systems are working to keep students and faculty safe, as Webb City did in closing a kindergarten to quarantine staffers exposed to the coronavirus and to disinfect the building. We are grateful that our school districts are taking steps to make education work in a pandemic, as Joplin is doing by extending Wi-Fi coverage to ensure access for students participating in the remote learning that has been necessary at times during the pandemic. We are grateful to our educators working in new ways in an uncertain time.
We are grateful to see job numbers improving in Joplin and the state, though unemployment continues to be a challenge here and nationwide. We are glad to see the stock market moving up, buoyed by continuing low interest rates from the Fed and the faith that Congress will pass another round of aid. People going back to work and 401(k) returns improving are good news. We are glad the economic picture is getting better.
Finally, we are grateful that both political parties' national conventions have wrapped up, bringing us into the final months of the presidential election season. Whoever you support, it has been a bruising fight so far and will likely be brutal as Election Day approaches. But our nation has done this every four years for more than 230 years. We are grateful to live in a country where we choose our representatives and leaders. We are grateful that we have a history of political opponents fighting hard and then finding a way to govern through another term or making the transfer of power peacefully, understanding that we are all Americans seeking the best for our nation.
And in this season, the pledge of our Constitution “to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,” is a thing to hold fast to, a promise for which we are very grateful indeed.
