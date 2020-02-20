Three letters don't get mentioned in polite company these days. No, not those three ... the three we are thinking of are E ... P ... A.
As in Environmental Protection Agency.
Those are fighting words now, but it wasn't always so.
The Clean Air Act was passed in 1970 — under a Republican president and with overwhelming Republican support. The vote in the Senate was 73-0; the vote in the House was 374-1. The Clean Air amendments of 1990, advocated by President George H.W. Bush, passed 89-11 in the Senate and 401-21 in the House.
One of those supporters was Mitch McConnell, from the coal state of Kentucky, who voted for the 1990 Clean Air amendments, telling the Lexington Herald-Leader at the time, “I had to choose between cleaner air and the status quo. I chose cleaner air.”
The Clean Water Act of 1972 had a tougher time, and was vetoed by President Richard Nixon at first, but a coalition that included more than 100 Republicans in the House and Senate voted to override.
"I believe that the (Clean Water Act) is far and away the most significant and promising piece of environmental legislation ever enacted by the Congress."
Guess who said that? Former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker — a Republican who served as Ronald Reagan's chief of staff.
This year, the EPA is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and while there's a lot of grousing about the "regulatory burden," it's a good time to step back and take a look at the benefit of that "burden."
• Between 1970 and 2018, emissions of the top common pollutants (particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide and lead) are down a combined 74 percent. The number of unhealthy air days in the country also has dropped sharply.
• Anybody here remember what rivers were like a half-century ago? Suffice it to say they used to catch on fire. A lot of the improvements that came about were the result not just of regulations, but grants — some $650 billion given to cities and communities for wastewater treatment. Guess what happened to property values as rivers were cleaned up? They went up.
• Before the EPA, "more than 40 percent of our nation’s drinking water systems failed to meet even the most basic health standards,” the agency noted in a recent study. "Today, 92 percent of the population is served by community water systems that meet all health-based standards."
This, too, was done with more carrot (grants) than stick.
We're not done, by any means, cleaning up our air, soil and water, but the 50th anniversary is a good time to talk about the conversation that evolved in this country and why it's the wrong one. Two paradigm shifts are needed: The EPA as ally, not as enemy, and the EPA not as a burden on the economy, but as a good investment.
One analysis predicted that the cost of compliance with the Clean Air Act amendments of 1990 would hit $65 billion within 30 years — 2020.
Yet improved air quality during that 30-year period prevented nearly a quarter-million premature deaths, 17 million lost work days and resulted in lower health care bills, among myriad other benefits. According to the analysis in the book “American Amnesia,” the benefits of the Clean Air Act amendments of 1990 will be worth $2 trillion.
That’s a 30-to-1 return on investment.
Three cheers for the EPA.
