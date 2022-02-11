We are now two full years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first cases of the disease to be identified in the U.S. were reported in January 2020, with reports of the first cases in our area coming two months later. Illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths would follow — and sadly, two years later and with a vaccine widely available, they have not let up.
As of this week, we have lost at least 607 residents of Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties to COVID-19. Looking at our entire 10-county coverage area across Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, the number of deaths from COVID-19 stands at 1,432 — and experts believe that's likely an undercount.
Is this OK?
Have we settled for a reality where losing nearly 1,500 of our friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues to a deadly disease over the past two years is reasonable and unavoidable? Where hospitals are stretched to the max and health care workers are going nonstop trying to save their patients, without the respect of the public in many cases? Where pupils have to learn at home in front of a computer because the risk of virus transmission or the number of teachers and staff out sick is too high for class to be in session?
As we enter a third year of the pandemic, we should more than ever be focused on ending it. It has dragged on for far too long, and we have lost too many people to it — not to mention the survivors with long COVID symptoms, the job losses, the economic downturns, the stay-at-home orders, the total disruption of normal life.
How can we get to a possible end point?
Get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccines are widely available from hospitals, pharmacies and other health care providers, and they won't cost you a cent. A majority of people experience mild side effects, if any, and the vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. It's not a perfect solution, as the health care community has been clear that vaccinated people can still get and transmit the virus, but it is certainly the best solution we have at the moment.
Wear a mask, particularly in indoor settings, in large groups and in areas with high transmission rates. Research has shown that masks help prevent the spread of airborne diseases, like COVID-19.
Believe the science. The health and science community has repeatedly said that vaccinations and masks will help us get through this pandemic, and we should listen.
This pandemic does not have to drag on for years on end, killing more and more people. We can do this, but we'll have to do it together.
