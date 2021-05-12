Missouri lawmakers have passed the budget for the coming year but with one glaring exception: Medicaid expansion.
This isn’t the end of the matter, as Gov. Mike Parson gets a say, but even that won’t end it. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said this week the issue will wind up in court, according to the Missouri Independent.
Meaning expansion supporters will sue if services are denied, opponents will sue if they are provided.
And that means you and I, fellow taxpayer, wind up paying for high-dollar attorneys, so we lose no matter who else wins.
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, said: “If we don’t fund Medicaid, not only are we gambling with our federal funding, but we will also risk an expensive lawsuit. I just hope that we don’t employ contract attorneys that charge $500 per hour like the Gaming Commission did last year, because spending money like that to keep from doing what voters decided is not fiscal responsibility.”
Indeed.
Yet it seems that is where we headed.
We have not been shy about where we stand: Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion, and now lawmakers have an obligation to pay for it. Seems straightforward.
But clearly that is not how some rural lawmakers who oppose Medicaid expansion feel. According to the Missouri Independent, “They took offense at suggestions they were not acting in the best interests of their constituents.”
“I take issue, I wonder if you do, with the thought that we don’t know what’s good for our own counties and our people,” House Budget Committee Vice Chairman Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, said. “Rural Missouri voted overwhelmingly against Medicaid expansion, but yet we seemingly are too backwards to know what’s good for us.”
But here’s the problem: We don’t vote as rural Missouri. Nor do we vote as urban Missouri. We vote as Missouri — urban and rural — and Missouri voted to expand Medicaid 53.2% to 46.7%.
And other red states have figured this out.
Lawmakers who argue they shouldn’t support the will of all Missouri voters because a majority of their constituents opposed Medicaid expansion are being parochial.
Missourians — left and right, urban and rural — voted. They voted in favor of Medicaid expansion.
That’s the game.
