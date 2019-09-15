The fatal shooting last month of David Ingle is a challenge to us all.
A known schizophrenic, Ingle's history included run-ins with police, yet he was unarmed the night he was shot.
Much is still unknown about the incident, and we'll reserve judgment until that investigation is over and body cam footage is released.
But here's what we do know: This country has put our law enforcement and our mentally ill citizens on a collision course. That course must change.
"People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians approached or stopped by law enforcement."
That's according to a study released in 2015 by the Treatment Advocacy Center.
Training for law enforcement is certainly part of that challenge, but this is a social issue that demands action from all of us.
“By dismantling the mental illness treatment system, we have turned (the) mental health crisis from a medical issue into a police matter,” John Snook, executive director and co-author of the study, said in a statement. “This is patently unfair, illogical and is proving harmful both to the individual in desperate need of care and the officer who is forced to respond.”
The report, “Overlooked in the Undercounted: The Role of Mental Illness in Fatal Law Enforcement Encounters,” identified a number of things we can do to prevent this crisis, including prioritizing mental health treatment so people with severe mental illness "are not left to deteriorate until their actions provoke a police response."
The issue is one all sides believe should be a priority.
This was Beto O'Rourke during Thursday night's Democratic debate: “In Texas, the single largest provider of mental health care is the county jail system.”
This was U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., this summer, making a case to expand and extend the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act: "... the emergency room and local law enforcement became the de facto mental health system for the country and nobody has been well served by that. Local law enforcement hasn't been well served by that, emergency rooms haven't been well served by that, and — most importantly — people with mental health challenges and their families have not been served by that."
We have failed the mentally ill in this country, and that's why today in 44 states, jails and prisons hold more people with serious mental illness than psychiatric hospitals, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center. And that's why people with psychiatric diseases including schizophrenia are 10 times more likely to be in a jail or prison than in a hospital getting treatment.
Sixteen times.
Forty-four states.
Ten times.
We must do better.
