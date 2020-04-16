Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.