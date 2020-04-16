The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of cloth masks in addition to previously announced social distancing guidelines, and it’s an easy way to help everyone stay safe during the pandemic.
According to the recommendation, masks should be worn to help slow the spread of the virus, especially among those who might not even know they have it. The use of cloth face masks is primarily to protect the people around you, should you unknowingly have the virus.
Cloth masks should be worn whenever you’re in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people. These settings include grocery stores and pharmacies — places most of us still need to visit regularly, despite stay-at-home orders.
Face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2, nor should they be used by anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.
Masks made of cloth are being recommended for the general public over other materials in order to preserve needed supplies of medical equipment. Leave the N95s and surgical masks to the health care professionals, whose very lives may depend on being able to have the right gear.
Instead, make your own cloth masks at home. The CDC has several patterns available on its website, cdc.gov, including options for those who can sew as well as T-shirt and bandanna options that require no sewing at all. These options are all low cost, with minimal effort involved.
There certainly has been debate, both at home and abroad, over whether cloth masks will help much in the fight against coronavirus. If it turns out, through research and studies, that cloth masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, then the worst thing that will happen is that we will have worn our old T-shirts and bandannas on our faces when we popped inside Walmart to pick up some bread and milk. That doesn’t sound so bad, does it?
But if we ignore the current guidance, then the worst that potentially could happen is the needless death of our friends, neighbors and family members.
To help prevent community spread, everyone who is able should wear a mask when they go out. You just might help save a life.
