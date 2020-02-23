Today’s front-page story paints a compelling picture of freedom.
The story, from the Baker family, tells of their mother, Norma Baker, who was imprisoned for years as a teenager in a civilian POW camp in the Japanese-occupied Philippines during World War II.
Norma and her family were in the Philippines for work through a U.S. government program but were rounded up by the Japanese shortly after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Eventually, rules forced upon them in the POW camp by the Japanese, such as roll calls and curfews, restricted their freedom to move about and to talk openly with one another. Rations were cut, and food dwindled, leading to malnutrition.
And then fear took hold. Even during so-called “Freedom Week,” a brief period in January 1945 in which the Japanese military abandoned the POW camp, most prisoners didn’t leave. They stayed at the camp, waiting for a formal liberation from Allied forces that never came before the Japanese returned, because the prisoners were afraid and had nowhere else to go.
How quickly the Four Freedoms can vanish.
The Four Freedoms, as outlined by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his 1941 State of the Union address, are freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. They’re the fundamental freedoms that everyone in the world should enjoy, he said.
“That is no vision of a distant millennium. It is a definite basis for a kind of world attainable in our own time and generation,” Roosevelt said. “... To that high concept there can be no end save victory.”
Norma, along with her parents, brother and more than 2,000 other prisoners, would eventually be freed during a daring raid by Allied forces on the camp on Feb. 23, 1945. She would go on to return to the U.S., marry and have four sons who remain committed to telling her story every year.
She also would become fiercely devoted to her country, her sons said.
“Both Mom and her brother were incredibly patriotic,” said oldest son Bret Baker, of Grove, Oklahoma. “Any opportunity to say the pledge or sing the national anthem — they said, ‘You don’t know what it’s like not to be able to salute your flag.’”
It should serve as a reminder that we can never take our freedoms for granted and a reminder that victory is when those freedoms are enjoyed by all.
