The upgrades and test project at the Webb City wastewater treatment plant provide a hopeful example of communities and agencies working to integrate technology and natural systems to provide clean water and establish a healthier relationship with our environment.
The treatment plant at 2100 N. Madison serves three communities — Carterville, Oronogo and Webb City — and the sewage system ultimately discharges into Center Creek. The plant is in the Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt Superfund site, so Webb City worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop a long-range plan to reduce the flow of heavy metals into Center Creek.
That plan includes the use of high-speed centrifuges to separate zinc-laden sludge from wastewater at up to 80 gallons of sludge per minute. That sludge used to go to a special landfill in Lamar at a cost of more than $500,000 per year. The sludge will now be dried and mixed with materials such as wood chips, manure from the Joplin Stockyards and food waste from Ajinomoto Foods in Carthage — food that also used to be sent to a landfill.
The mixing of materials dilutes the zinc to a permissible level, and the mixture is composted to produce topsoil that can be applied to former mining lands remediated by the EPA. So the project reduces waste destined for a landfill, produces water discharge that is no longer overloaded with zinc and provides topsoil for remediation projects — a good example of an integrated solution.
Additionally, the plan led to the creation of the Cardinal Valley Habitat Restoration Project, in which soil conditioners are applied to enhance and restore prairie and wetland habitats. The demonstration project consists of four wetland cells on 14 acres near the wastewater treatment plant through a cooperative agreement with the EPA.
The wetlands serve as a filter, where plants selected in part for their ability to absorb zinc will reduce concentrations before the water flows into Center Creek.
William Runkle, Webb City’s wastewater director, said the wetland areas will have 3 to 4 feet of water in them and will double as a restoration site with native grasses and plants that provide better habitat for wildlife. The wetlands could be fully functional by the spring. The project will be monitored over a couple of years to determine if the wetlands provide a significant benefit in the treatment system to remove zinc. The goal is to use a natural system to produce cleaner water, restore mined land and establish better wildlife habitat.
We applaud this integrated approach to reduce waste, provide cleaner water and use natural systems to reduce pollution and restore land. It could serve as an example for other communities, and we look forward to the knowledge gained through the project.
