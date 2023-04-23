Spring is here, and so is our osprey pair at Stockton Lake.
Osprey Cam gives us an up-close and personal look at this pair, which have made a nesting box at the lake, their home for many years now.
The box and camera are both provided by Joplin-based Liberty, which created this setup to help these once-endangered raptors after a nest burned in 2014 when it came into contact with an electric line.
The mated pair raised several chicks — sometimes four per year, an extremely healthy number — since the box and camera were set up in 2015 until a couple of recent bad summers with unbearable heat, unseasonable cold or violent storms resulted in the nonviability of their eggs or the untimely death of their chicks.
After so many triumphs, the cruelty of nature unfortunately caught up with them.
Along with Liberty and many devoted bird watchers, we have kept up with this osprey pair since the beginning, and we’re thrilled to see them again this spring. That they have returned to this nesting box year after year suggests that the Stockton Lake ecosystem, which provides their primary source of food, is healthy and thriving.
Ospreys have been one of the success stories of American conservation. Also called fish hawks due to their diet, their population declined sharply in the 1950s and 1960s due to the insecticide DDT, which ruined the raptors’ eggs.
The bird, like the bald eagle and peregrine falcon, was listed as threatened and even endangered in some parts of the country.
When the sale and use of DDT was banned in the early 1970s, ospreys mounted their comeback.
While the species is still listed as one of concern, conservation efforts clearly have paid off — especially in Missouri. Ospreys apparently were never plentiful and had stopped breeding in the state well before the DDT era, but osprey habitat might be even more prevalent in Missouri now than it was in the past, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Lakes and reservoirs around the state, including Stockton, now are home to this mighty bird.
We have our fingers crossed for a successful season for these ospreys. Mama has been nurturing four eggs for a few weeks now, and hopefully we’ll see some chicks before too much longer.
Check out Osprey Cam online at mclivetech.com/ospreycam.
