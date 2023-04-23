Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&