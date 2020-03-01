Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.