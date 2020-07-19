Well done, Joplin.
We knew there was a lot of resistance to the city's mask ordinance — many of the opponents have called, emailed and unfollowed us on social media after the editorial board endorsed the plan. So we weren't sure what the response would be when our reporters began venturing out last weekend to measure compliance around town.
Frankly, it got off to a bad start, with the first store visited scoring low.
But things quickly picked up, and of nearly 600 people observed in grocery, sporting goods, discount and convenience stores, 92.5% were wearing masks.
That may be a higher compliance rate than we get with red lights, littering and the speed limit on Range Line Road, so we'll call it a victory.
We appreciate the cooperation, even though we know a good chunk of the community is doing this begrudgingly. But it will get easier. Americans didn't like seat belts, either. The overwhelming majority wouldn't buy them at first, when the option only cost $27 with a new Ford. Today, it feels awkward to get in a car and not click that belt.
Some things take time.
We have been relatively fortunate in the Joplin area, with only about 1% of our cases resulting in deaths — 20 deaths as of Friday out of more than 2,000 cases in Jasper and Newton counties. Unfortunately, the virus found its way into one local nursing home, where it has caused 15 of those deaths so far. That's what we're trying to prevent: more deaths among our most vulnerable.
We're not through this yet, and if masks are the price we have to pay to get this pandemic under control while at the same time allowing our economic engine to restart, it's a small price to pay.
So, again, well done Joplin.
Now, about running those reds ...
