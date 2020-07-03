If you're a runner, walker or cyclist looking for a safe place to exercise or needing a new bit of green space to break up your routine, the Joplin Trails Coalition has your answer.
It just opened a 2.5-mile addition to the Ruby Jack Trail, and it's fantastic.
The organization and the volunteers who helped make this happen deserve our thanks for their vision and hard work. More and more communities see the benefits of these kinds of assets, which appeal to businesses wanting to relocate as well as people who increasingly work remotely and want liveable communities.
The completed stretch runs from just west of County Road 240 to Missouri Highway 171. What's great about this new section is that it passes under Missouri Highway 43, creating a two-mile stretch — or a four-mile roundtrip — so runners, walkers and children don't have to worry about traffic.
Our thanks to the JTC and to Asbell Companies, which was contracted to do the work.
This isn't the end of the trail, however.
Because the trail group cannot legally cross the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks along Missouri Highway 171, a 200-foot trail section east of 171 will eventually be used for a parking lot.
And there's still a two-mile stretch of unimproved trail waiting for money and volunteers, from Route JJ to the state line. In the end, the Ruby Jack will be a 16-mile jewel for Jasper County.
The long-term vision also includes connecting the Ruby Jack to the Frisco Greenway, which currently ends in Webb City. Do that, and many of the communities in Jasper County — Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Oronogo and Carthage — would be connected by a network of 25-30 miles.
Want to thank the JTC? Want to help out?
Join them.
The group has used grant money for trail upgrades and improvements but needs to raise a local share to qualify for those grants. JTC depends on membership dues and fundraisers to help pay for the work. Details about membership, fundraisers and work days can be found at joplintrailscoalition.org.
Well done, Joplin Trails Coalition.
