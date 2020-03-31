American employers are showing us just how flexible and enterprising they can be in a national emergency.
We've been reading for days about companies retooling to make much-needed medical equipment during the pandemic.
In Kirksville, a student at A.T. Still University and an engineering instructor began using 3D printing to supply health care workers at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Kirksville Family Medicine with face shields.
In Kansas City, Largeprinting.com CEO Scott Burnham and creative director Tom Krempa, trying to avoid layoffs, "brainstormed ways to use the equipment they already had," the Kansas City Star reported. Krempa told the paper that their equipment, such as a large digital cutter, allows them to make face shields in minutes.
In Fort Smith, Arkansas, Pernod Ricard USA — best known for making vodka, tequila and other liquors — is making hand sanitizer instead.
So is a Little Rock distillery.
Now to this mix add a Joplin company.
Nemotech, a Joplin 3D printing company, is helping make personal protective equipment such as face shields to donate to health care workers, medical facilities, nursing homes or anyone who needs it.
Systems engineer Daniel Hawkins told the Globe: “3D printing businesses can and should help during the pandemic. Right now for us, we can. I’m hoping it’s not just businesses out there who make these but individuals who have 3D printers at home. If everyone does their part and pitches in everything we can, we’ll get through this a lot faster. We have a template, and it just takes a hole-punch. You punch eight holes, and it snaps over the connectors. You can make a face shield in 30 seconds when you have all of the materials.”
Missouri Southern State University and Kansas City University-Joplin will help test the effectiveness of sterilization methods.
(If you’re looking to aid in the project, want to receive face shields or have some supplies to donate, such as transparency films, contact Nemotech at 417-770-6685 or visit https://nemotech3d.com to see how you can get involved.)
The Joplin company joins a host of others, including General Motors and Ford, which are gearing up to make ventilators, and Brooks Brothers, which is making masks and gowns.
We are encouraged by the quick pivot of these and many other companies, as we witness just how resilient Americans can be in the middle of a crisis.
