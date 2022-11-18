Providing open access to public business and public records should be the default approach of public officials.
Though that is the policy required under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, yet another Missouri state office was recently found to have sought to conceal public records, engaging in skullduggery in an attempt to evade the law’s requirements.
Cole County Judge Jon Beetem earlier this week ruled that staff in then-Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. The judge found that the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal emails between now-Sen. Hawley’s staff — on state payroll and state time — and his political consultants during his 2018 campaign for the U.S. Senate.
The request for the records came from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in late 2017. Hawley’s office denied the existence of the emails, yet was shown to have attempted to conceal them by using private email accounts.
Setting aside for a moment the shell game Hawley engaged in, it should not matter who is asking for records. Public is public. Those on state payroll don’t get to pick and choose to whom they will release information.
Back to the email lie: It is especially disgusting that the office tasked to enforce the Sunshine Law engaged in subterfuge to evade it. Further, Hawley used state-paid workers on state time, yielding their direction over to a private consultant to promote his campaign efforts and avoid any disclosure of those efforts, effectively taking money from public coffers to evade a law he should have been enforcing.
Not wanting the public to know what one is doing is a pretty strong indication one shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.
The attorney general’s office now must pay $12,000 in civil penalties — the maximum allowed under state law — plus attorney’s fees. That comes out of taxpayers’ pockets — not Hawley’s.
We’ve asked it before: What will it take to get bureaucrats and elected officials to obey the law and treat public records as the public property they are?
It seems, sadly, that the only thing that might work is if the penalty to officials had an impact that was greater than the perceived benefit of skirting, obstructing or simply ignoring the Sunshine Law. Having the office alone paying the penalty seems to be no deterrent.
The Legislature needs to add real teeth to the Sunshine Law, whereby officials have real skin — personal penalties and fines, perhaps — in the game, to enforce the openness required under the law.
As for Hawley, at the least he should acknowledge and apologize for his ethical lapse. Repaying his former office for the fine would be even better.
Voters will have to decide in 2024 if the price he pays should be greater.
