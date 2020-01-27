Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.